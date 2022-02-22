Blockchain Development Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : Scand, Interexy, SotaTek

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2022 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain Development Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain Development Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain Development Services The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are ScienceSoft Inc (United States), Scand (Belarus), M+W Group (Germany), Interexy (United States), Ionixx Technologies Private Limited (India), SotaTek (Vietnam), HashCash Consultants (India), 4IRE (Sweden), Applicature (United States) and SoluLab Official (United States).



Blockchain Development Services Market Definition:

Blockchain development services help to create decentralized blockchain networks that provide increased traceability and security of data and transactions. It helps to develop protected, trusted, and scalable as well as it supports a wide range of plugins reduces losses, avoids fraud, eliminates expensive intermediary fees, boosts local and international trade, distributes sensitive information, among others.



On 2nd February 2022, HashCash Consultants announced the plan of increasing its list of blockchain-powered services. The plan is in line with the growing requirements of blockchain adoption around multiple industrial sectors. and On 8th January 2022, AlchemyLeads has launched Blockchain development services for new crypto projects. AlchemyLeads offers services for businesses and individuals who want to create new cryptocurrencies and blockchain-powered applications.



Influencing Market Trend

- The popularity of Decentralization among Business Sector



Market Drivers

- Increasing Investment in Blockchain Technology

- Growing Implementation of Blockchain Technology in Supply Chains and Food Chain



Opportunities

- Government Spending on the Blockchain Development Services

- Surging Demand for the Blockchain Technology



The Global Blockchain Development Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (STO Development, NEM Blockchain Development, EOS Application Development, Credits Blockchain Development, Others), End-Use Verticals (E-commerce, Healthcare, Logistics, Banking and Finance, IoT, Others), Platform (Ethereum, Stellar, XDC Network, Hyperledger, Corda, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based), Service (Blockchain Technology Consulting, DApps Development, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development, Blockchain Supply Chain Development, Decentralized Exchange, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Blockchain Development Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



