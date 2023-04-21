NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Blockchain Game Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Blockchain Game market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2023 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Decentraland (Argentina), Mythical Games Inc. (United States), OpenSea (United States), Sky Mavis (Singapore), Dapper Labs Inc. (Canada), ITAM Games (South Korea), Robot Cache (United States), MakerDAO (United States), Kriptomat OÃœ (Estonia), VZ Games (Latvia).



Blockchain is the technology that enables the existence of cryptocurrency. It is a play and earns type game. Start 2021 as the most popular blockchain game with around 8000 daily unique active wallets. It is a video game that includes elements that use cryptography-based blockchain technologies. Blockchain elements in these games are most often based on the use of cryptocurrency or non-fungible tokens NFTs which players can buy and sell with other players. The blockchain game market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.



Influencing Market Trend

- Advancement in PC and Mobile Gaming

- The popularity of Blockchain Games

Market Drivers

- Players can Earn Money by Playing Games

- A simple way for the Gaming Industry to earn Money

Opportunities:

- Rising Blockchain Games Demand from Lack of Gamers

Challenges:

- Regulatory Guidelines On the Blockchain Game Developers and Players



Analysis by Type (Splinterlands, Axie Infinity, Plant vs Undead, Forest Knight, Others), End-Use Verticals (Individuals, Groups), Platform (Browser PC game, Downloaded/ Boxed PC Game, Smartphone Games, Console Game, Tablet Game, Others), Features (Immutability, Decentralization, Enhanced Security, Others), Age (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-55, 55 Above)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Decentraland (Argentina), Mythical Games Inc. (United States), OpenSea (United States), Sky Mavis (Singapore), Dapper Labs Inc. (Canada), ITAM Games (South Korea), Robot Cache (United States), MakerDAO (United States), Kriptomat OÃœ (Estonia), VZ Games (Latvia)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Blockchain Game Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



As per the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) guidelines, â€œthe issuance of certain crypto tokens are securities and must comply with the securities laws.â€



On 2nd November 2021, Mythical Games Inc. has announced the first developer partners for the Mythical Platform. The platform offers a full-service system to build or integrate playable blockchain-based economies into games, facilitating a new level of ownership of digital assets for players, connecting creators and brands. The partnership enables Mythical to help fund the development of studio Games, a racing game from independent developer and publisher Creative Mobile.



