Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Decentraland (Argentina), Mythical Games Inc. (United States), OpenSea (United States), Sky Mavis (Singapore), Dapper Labs Inc. (Canada), ITAM Games (South Korea), Robot Cache (United States), MakerDAO (United States), Kriptomat OÃœ (Estonia), VZ Games (Latvia).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain Game

Blockchain games are digital games built on blockchain technology, incorporating decentralized and transparent systems for ownership, asset management, and gameplay mechanics. These games utilize blockchain's distributed ledger to record ownership of in-game items, characters, or assets as unique tokens, allowing players to have true ownership and trade these items outside the game environment. The integration of blockchain provides security, immutability, and scarcity to in-game assets, enabling players to verify the rarity or uniqueness of their possessions. Moreover, blockchain games often employ smart contracts to govern certain aspects of gameplay, ensuring fairness and facilitating transactions without the need for intermediaries. This innovation not only introduces new economic models, such as play-to-earn, where players can generate income by participating in the game, but also enhances player experiences by offering a level of ownership and control previously unseen in traditional gaming.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Splinterlands, Axie Infinity, Plant vs Undead, Forest Knight, Others), End-Use Verticals (Individuals, Groups), Platform (Browser PC game, Downloaded/ Boxed PC Game, Smartphone Games, Console Game, Tablet Game, Others), Features (Immutability, Decentralization, Enhanced Security, Others), Age (18-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-55, 55 Above)



Market Drivers:

A simple way for the Gaming Industry to earn Money

Players can Earn Money by Playing Games



Market Trends:

The popularity of Blockchain Games

Advancement in PC and Mobile Gaming



Opportunities:

Rising Blockchain Games Demand from Lack of Gamers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



