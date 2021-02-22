Blockchain Government Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : IBM, SAP, Microsoft

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain Government Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain Government Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain Government

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are

IBM (United States),SAP (Germany),Microsoft (United States),Oracle (United States),Deloitte (United States),AWS (United States),Infosys (India),Bitfury (Netherlands),Auxesis Group (India),Cegeka (Netherlands)



Blockchain Government Market Overview

The block chain based government protects data, streamline processes, reduce fraud, and abuse. It increases trust and accountability. In this model the individuals, businesses, and governments shares resources over the distributed ledger which is secured using cryptography. It eliminates the single point of failure and protects data of government and citizen. In addition, the block chain based government reduces labor intensive processes, potential for corruption and abuse, and reduces excessive costs which are associated with managing accountability. Therefore, these advantages are increasing the market growth.



What's Trending in Market:

Adoption of Technology in Applications Such as Identity Management, Smart Contracts and Others



Challenges:

Lack of Technical Understanding and Awareness



Restraints:

Lack of Regulatory Standards May Hamper the Market



Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Interest among the Government Sector in Block Chain Technology

Increasing Need to Protect Data Owing to Instances of Fraudulent Activities



The Global Blockchain Government Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Train Control Solutions (Positive Train Control, Communication-Based Train Control, Integrated Train Control), Block chain components (Network of Nodes, Distributed Database system, Shared ledger, Cryptography), Block chain type (Public block chains, Private block chains, Consortium block chains, Hybrid block chains), Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Blockchain Government Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



