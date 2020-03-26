Blockchain Identity Management Market to Witness Massive Growth : IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Bitfury Group Limited, Oracle, Civic Technologies, Inc.,Amazon Web Services

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- A comprehensive Study accomplished by DBMR, on both global and regional sales of Global Blockchain Identity Management Market which provides a better understanding of the present market Size, landscape, Development, status and Growth Opportunities during 2020 to 2027. The Blockchain Identity Management market research report is based on a customer intelligence and competitive study of the market. Moreover, the report endows with deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators in the market. Also, factors that are driving and restraining the market are highlighted in the study. This is an in-depth business intelligence report based on qualitative and quantitative parameters of the market. Furthermore, this market document provides readers with market insights and detailed analysis of market segments to possible micro levels. The companies and dealers/distributors profiled in the Blockchain Identity Management business report include manufacturers & suppliers of market. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market key players Involved in the study are



IBM Corporation,



Amazon Web Services, Inc.,



Bitfury Group Limited,



Civic Technologies



Oracle,



Microsoft,



Evernym, Inc.,



Bitnation,



Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Blockchain identity management has been adopted by various industries such as banking, financial services, government services, telecom & IT, e-commerce, supply chain management, travel & hospitality and life sciences & healthcare among other industries, due to its transparency and security.



Global Blockchain Identity Management market SWOT Analysis & Opportunity Outlook



Research study is to define Market Sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next 5-8 years. The study designed is to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the Industry facts including: Market Share, Market Size (Value and Volume) correlating each of the areas and countries covered in examination. Furthermore, the research additionally caters the detailed Statistics about the vital elements which Includes drivers & restraining factors to define the future growth of the market.



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:



INCREASED DIGITALIZATION OF BUSINESS AND PROCESSES



Digitalization of business processes describes the digital transformation based on digital applications, IT infrastructure, and optimally networked data and systems. Digitalization is taking place in almost every industry, such as management, IT, controlling and finances, marketing, sales, customer services, production and HR among other domains of a company, in order to provide seamless user experience. Many organizations are taking initiative towards expansion and building of digital capabilities, which are aimed at top line revenue growth.



RAPID INCREASE OF ONLINE SERVICES AND CLOUD APPLICATIONS



The number of online users has been increased significantly with the advent of mobile applications. The flow of communication has been enhanced with the availability of connected devices and smartphones with increased internet penetration. With the emergence of cloud computing, every industry has undergone tremendous transformation, due to its rapid development and deployment capabilities.



Market Restraints:



ABSENCE OF COMMON SET OF STANDARDS AND IMPROPER REGULATORY



Proper regulations are required to streamline the standards for blockchain technology. In fact regulatory entities frequently lag with the advancing technologies. Though new products and services have been launched and developed but no proper regulation has been settled to provide the transaction a common way but auditability and transparency are considered crucial feature of blockchain, but still the technology require to develop new regulation. Regulation such as Information-sharing regulations is required to get altered in order to protect companies as well as their investors and also the customers.



INCREASED CONCERNS ON THE AUTHENTICITY OF THE USER



Blockchain is used for letting people to exchange data in a secure way. And as the number of cyberattacks and identity thefts and data leaks are increasing globally, the concern regarding the authenticity for block chain is high as it many people and many organizations are investing into block chain.



Market Trends:



- On the basis of networks, the market is segmented into permissioned and permissionless.



- On the basis of provider, the market is segmented into application providers, middleware providers and infrastructure providers.



- On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.



- On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, real estate, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, others (automotive, education and energy & utilities).



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market key factors:



Business description – A detailed description of the company's operations and business divisions.



Corporate strategy – Analyst's summarization of the company's business strategy.



SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company's strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.



Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.



Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.



Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Segmentation:



By Networks



- Permissioned,



- Permissionless



Provider



- Application Providers,



- Middleware Providers,



- Infrastructure Providers



Organization Size



- Large Enterprise,



- Small Enterprises,



- Medium-Sized Enterprises



Industry



- BFSI,



- Government,



- Healthcare and Life Sciences,



- Telecom and IT,



- Retail and E-Commerce,



- Transport and Logistics,



- Real Estate, Media and Entertainment,



- Travel and Hospitality, Others



By Geography



- North America



- South America



- Europe



- Asia-Pacific



- Middle East and Africa



Competitive Rivalry:



Blockchain Identity Management help customers in various application areas such as supply chain analytics, risk study, demand forecasting, and vendor management. The Industrial Lenses market solutions include various modules, such as financial survey, real-time and batch data analysis, category management, and compliance and policy management. The implementation of Industrial Lenses modules in the organizations will lead to higher data optimization, automated data cleansing, and sourcing category analysis.



Top Players: Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.



**For the data Information by region, company/ manufacturers, type and application, 2018 Is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, The prior year has been considered.*



Chapter One Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Overview



Overview and Scope of global Blockchain Identity Management Market



Sales and Growth Comparison of global Blockchain Identity Management Market



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Sales Market Share



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market by product segments



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market by Regions



Chapter Two Global Blockchain Identity Management Market segments



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Competition by Players



Global Blockchain Identity Management and Revenue by Type



Global Blockchain Identity Management and Revenue by applicants



Chapter Three Global Blockchain Identity Management Market marketing channel



Direct Marketing



Marketing channel trend and development



Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders



Global Blockchain Identity Management Market Regional Segmentation



North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)



Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)



Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)



The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)



The study objectives of this report are:



To analyze Global Blockchain Identity Management market Competitive Analysis, Status, Future Forecast, Growth Opportunities, Key Market and Key Players.



To present the Blockchain Identity Management development in United States, Europe and China.



To Strategically Profile the Key Players and Comprehensively Analyze their Development Plan and Strategies.



To Define, Describe and Forecast the Market By Product Type, Market Investor and Key Regions.



Key questions answered in this report



- What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving Blockchain Identity Management Market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in Market space?



- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Blockchain Identity Management Market ?



- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Blockchain Identity Management Market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Blockchain Identity Management market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?



