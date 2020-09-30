Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 86 Million in 2019 and is projected to achieve USD 1778 Million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 46 % from 2020 to 2027.



What's Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain?



The Blockchain is the gathering of data and information, generally known as the technological database which is linked collectively utilizing cryptography. The Blockchain in Agriculture is used to create the readability between the farming process and supply chain. It's going to assist to infer the transaction price and thereby saves them time and money concerned within the process. It's extensively relevant to enhance logistics, high quality assurance, nutrient administration plans, and others. Blockchain technology is revolutionizing the food and agriculture sectors by enhancing the decision-making capabilities of organizations. Blockchain helps in establishing direct affiliation between farmers and customers/retailers on account of which famers can achieve insights on budget distribution and actual market value for their merchandise.



Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Outlook



Within the report, the market outlook part primarily encompasses basic dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges confronted by the business. Drivers and restraints are intrinsic elements whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic elements of the market.



Rising adoption of rising applied sciences reminiscent of blockchain and analytics technologies, which improve decision-making capabilities of agricultural organizations is a key issue anticipated to drive development of the market. As well as, rising deployment of blockchain technology for agriculture and food supply chain analysis with a purpose to obtain transparency in provide chain and to reduce meals manufacturing frauds is one other factor anticipated to help development of the market. Moreover, rising considerations in direction of meals wastage is predicted to end result into rising adoption of blockchain technology in agricultural sector, is one other issue anticipated to spice up market development. Nonetheless, unfavorable laws and dearth of technical experience required for implementing the blockchain know-how are main elements that would restraint development of the market.



Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Competitive Landscape



The "Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as BlockGrain, IBM, AgriDigital, Microsoft, ChainVine, SAP-SE, Provenance, Ambrosus, VeChain, and Arc-net. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.



Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Application



- Governance, risk and compliance management

- Smart contracts

- Payment and settlement

- Product traceability, tracking, and visibility

- Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market, By Provider

- Infrastructure and protocol provider

- Middleware provider

- Application and solution provider



Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market Geographic Scope



- North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- Mexico

- Europe

- Germany

- UK

- France

- Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



