Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2020 -- The Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.



Major Players are:

IBM (United States), Microsoft (United States), SAP-SE (Germany), Ambrosus (Switzerland), Arc-net (Ireland), OriginTrail (Slovenia), Ripe.io (United States), VeChain (China), Provenance (United Kingdom), ChainVine (United Kingdom), AgriDigital (Australia) and BlockGrain (Australia)



Definition:

The block chain technology enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain. This helps to improve food safety. It provides a secure way of storing and managing data, that facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance. Further, the technology can track provenance of food and thus helps create trustworthy food supply chains and build trust between producers and consumers. Block chain technology also allows timely payments between stakeholders which is triggered by data changes appearing in the block-chain.



The Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application

- Product traceability, tracking, and visibility

- Payment and settlement

- Smart contracts

- Governance, risk and compliance management

By Components

- Platform

- Services



Market Drivers

- Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency

- Benefits Such as Enhancements in Decision Making Capabilities



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Block chain Technology



Restraints

- Gap in Capacity of Technology and Supply Chain Requirement



Years considered for this report:

? Historical Years: 2015-2019

? Base Year: 2019

? Estimated Year: 2020

? Forecast Period: 2020-2027



From the regional perspective of Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market:

The report assesses the regional terrain of Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market and bifurcates it into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

It offers qualitative as well as quantitative data regarding the growth rate of every geography listed.



Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 Snapshot of the key findings and key statistics.

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer's sentiments' analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market

Chapter 05 – Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 -- Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market

Chapter 09 – Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



Questions Answered by the Report:

? What will the market size be in 2020-2027 and what will the growth rate be?

? Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market?

? What is the key Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market trends, driver, opportunities, restraints, challenges?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

? What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market?



