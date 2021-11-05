Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Ambrosus, AgriDigital,BlockGrain

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Blockchain in Agriculture and Food industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),SAP-SE (Germany),Ambrosus (Switzerland),Arc-net (Ireland),OriginTrail (Slovenia),Ripe.io (United States),VeChain (China),Provenance (United Kingdom),ChainVine (United Kingdom),AgriDigital (Australia),BlockGrain (Australia)



Brief Summary of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food:

The block chain technology enables the traceability of information in the food supply chain. This helps to improve food safety. It provides a secure way of storing and managing data, that facilitates the development and use of data-driven innovations for smart farming and smart index-based agriculture insurance. Further, the technology can track provenance of food and thus helps create trustworthy food supply chains and build trust between producers and consumers. Block chain technology also allows timely payments between stakeholders which is triggered by data changes appearing in the block-chain.



Market Trends:

- Growing Adoption of Block chain Technology



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency

- Benefits Such as Enhancements in Decision Making Capabilities



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Concerns for Food Wastage

- Growing Investments Small and Medium Sized Enterprises



The Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Product traceability, tracking, and visibility, Payment and settlement, Smart contracts, Governance, risk and compliance management), Components (Platform, Services), Organisation size (Large enterprises, Small and medium-sized (SMEs) enterprises), Provider (Application and solution provider, Middle ware provider, Infrastructure and protocol provider)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2021 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2021 to 2026;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Blockchain in Agriculture and Food market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Blockchain in Agriculture and FoodMarket research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market?

? What will be the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market size for the forecast period, 2021 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Market across different countries?



