Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: IBM (United States), TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe), Microsoft (United States), ACR-NET (Ireland), Ambrosus (Switzerland), SAP SE (Germany), Chainvine (United Kingdom), Ripe.io (United States), AgriDigital (Australia), OriginTrail (Slovenia).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain

The Blockchain is the collection of data and records, known as the technological database which is linked together using cryptography. The Blockchain in Agriculture is used to create clarity between the farming process and supply chain. It will help to deduce the transaction cost and thereby saves them money and time involved in the process. It is widely applicable to improve logistics, quality assurance, nutrient management plans, and others. Fastest-growing smart agricultural systems creating an opportunity for the blockchain applications at growers' level and Government initiatives to support modern techniques that can be used in agriculture to increase agricultural production will create the lucrative opportunity in the forecasted period. According to AMA, the market for Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain is expected to register a CAGR of 41.14% during the forecast period to 2027. This growth is primarily driven by Rising concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain and Growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid/Consortium), Application (Product traceability, tracking, and visibility, Payment and settlement, Smart contract, Governance, risk, and compliance management), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises), Stakeholders (Growers, Food manufacturers/processors, Retailers), Providers (Application providers, Middleware providers, Infrastructure providers)



Opportunities:

Opportunity to adopt blockchain solutions to ease the supply chain complexities in the agriculture ecosystem

Increase in funding and investments in agri-food blockchain



Market Trends:

Increase in popularity of blockchain among retailers/distributors for better supervision & data management

Growing food wastage and post-harvest losses



Market Drivers:

Growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19

Rising concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



