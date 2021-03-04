Blockchain in Agriculture and Food Supply Chain Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Ambrosus, Chainvine, AgriDigital

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2020-2025 worldwide Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market covering extremely significant parameters.



Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM (United States),TE-FOOD International GmbH (Europe),Microsoft (United States),ACR-NET (Ireland),Ambrosus (Switzerland),SAP SE (Germany),Chainvine (United Kingdom),Ripe.io (United States),AgriDigital (Australia),OriginTrail (Slovenia)



Brief Summary of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain:

The Blockchain is the collection of data and records, known as the technological database which is linked together using cryptography. The Blockchain in Agriculture is used to create clarity between the farming process and supply chain. It will help to deduce the transaction cost and thereby saves them money and time involved in the process. It is widely applicable to improve logistics, quality assurance, nutrient management plans, and others. Fastest-growing smart agricultural systems creating an opportunity for the blockchain applications at growersâ€™ level and Government initiatives to support modern techniques that can be used in agriculture to increase agricultural production will create the lucrative opportunity in the forecasted period.



Market Trends:

- Increase in popularity of blockchain among retailers/distributors for better supervision & data management

- Growing food wastage and post-harvest losses



Market Drivers:

- Rising concerns for food safety among consumers demanding transparency in the supply chain

- Growth in online trading and tracking systems enhancing the need for blockchain solutions during COVID-19



Market Restraints:

- Uncertainty in regulations and standards

- Limited availability of technical skillset for implementing and managing blockchain applications



The Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public, Private, Hybrid/Consortium), Application (Product traceability, tracking, and visibility, Payment and settlement, Smart contract, Governance, risk, and compliance management), Organization Size (Small and medium-sized enterprises, Large enterprises), Stakeholders (Growers, Food manufacturers/processors, Retailers), Providers (Application providers, Middleware providers, Infrastructure providers)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market.



Regions Covered in the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



The research study has taken the help of graphical presentation techniques such as infographics, charts, tables, and pictures. It provides guidelines for both established players and new entrants in the Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market.



The detailed elaboration of the Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market has been provided by applying industry analysis techniques such as SWOT and Porter's five-technique. Collectively, this research report offers a reliable evaluation of the global market to present the overall framework of businesses.



Attractions of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market Report:

- The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2025)

- The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor's overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

- The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

- The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and start-up's details that are actively working in the market

- The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market research provides answers to the following key questions:

? What is the expected growth rate of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market?

? What will be the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

? What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market trajectory?

? Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

? What are the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

? What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Blockchain In Agriculture And Food Supply Chain Market across different countries?



