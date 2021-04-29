New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency, Rising Cases of Food Fraud, Growing Concerns over Food Wastage is critical factors contributing to the growth of the market during the forecast period.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Blockchain in Agriculture market was valued at USD 52.36 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 489.36 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 45.13%. The world faces huge challenges when it comes to proving food for the ever-growing population, specifically: challenges from climate change, floods, drought, desertification, loss of biodiversity, pests, and disease. Innovation in agriculture processes is needed to overcome some of these challenges and make agriculture attractive to and profitable for the smallholder farmers involved in feeding the world. Blockchain technology permits a highly secured record-keeping and digital transaction. This technology creates a ledger system that is secure and transparent and made available to all parties within the supply chain. Within the agricultural sector and its related products, this technology can be sued to promote the safety and prevention of food fraud and verify the origins and authenticity of farm products and agricultural inputs. All these made possible because this technology improves traceability and transparency. In the agriculture sector, self-executing smart contracts, together with electronic payments, would be the game-changer. The part of smart contracts, especially in agricultural insurance, green bonds, and traceability, could be beneficial.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP-SE (Germany), Ambrosus (Switzerland), Arc-net (Ireland), OriginTrail (Slovenia), Ripe.io (US), VeChain (China), Provenance (UK), ChainVine (UK), AgriDigital (Australia), and BlockGrain (Australia).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Blockchain in Agriculture market.



Stake Holders (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Growers



Food Manufacturers/Processors



Retailers



Providers (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Application and Solution Provider



Middleware Provider



Infrastructure and Protocol Provider



Organization Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Product Traceability, Tracking, and Visibility



Payment and Settlement



Smart Contract



Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Agriculture Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain in Agriculture Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Blockchain in Agriculture Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Blockchain in Agriculture Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Increase in Demand for Supply Chain Transparency



4.4.1.2. Rising incidences of Food Fraud



4.4.1.3. Growing awareness of food wastage



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. Disparities in Regulations and Standards



4.4.2.2. Limited resources for Technical Skillsets in Implementing Blockchain Technology



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Blockchain in Agriculture Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry Analysis - Porter\'s



4.8. Blockchain in Agriculture PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



