Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), R3 (United States), ConsenSys (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (United States), Accenture plc (Ireland), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States).



Blockchain technology represents a next-generation shift from the present technology and has the potential to transform banking and financial service industry in various ways. It enables banks and corporations to make cross-border money transfers which provide real-time settlement and reduce costs by optimizing liquidity and eliminating reconciliation. Of late, online payments have gained huge tractions and approaches obsolete and opens up a new world of opportunities. Further, this network creates the means for transacting and enables transferring of value and information. Greater levels of security, authentication, ease of transactions and transparency are boosting the growth of the blockchain in banking and financial services market globally.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend

- Have Potential to Save Banks Billions in Cash by Dramatically Reducing Processing Costs

- Dealing with the Complexity of Cross-Border Payments through Innovation



Market Drivers

- Rising Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Payments and Digital Identities

- Increasing Number of Government Initiatives in Developed Countries

- Implementation of Blockchain Making Banks More Profitable and Valuable

- Several Countries Government Promoting Blockchain Distributed Ledgers



Opportunities

- Shifting and Changing Business Models in Banking and Financial Services

- Opportunity to Reduce Transaction Costs and the Amount of Paper and Process in Trade Finance

- Provides Faster and Cheaper Transnational Payments to Developing Economies



Restraints

- Low Supervisory Control on Transactions and Privacy Issues

- The Threat of Internet Security and Price Instability



Challenges

- Uncertain Regulatory and Compliance Environment

- Limited Availability of Technical Skillsets for Implementing the Blockchain Technology



The Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Others), Application (Fund Transaction Management, Real-Time Loan Funding, Liquidity Management, Others), Service Provider Type (Application Providers, Infrastructure Providers, Middleware Providers), Organisation Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Blockchain in Banking and Financial Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



