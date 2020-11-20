Blockchain in BFSI Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 73.9%

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain in BFSI Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain in BFSI Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain in BFSI Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Alphapoint (United States), Auxesis Group (India), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) (United States), Bitfury Group Limited. (Netherlands), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE) (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (United States), Infosys Limited (India), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States) and SAP SE (Germany)



Brief Overview on Blockchain in BFSI

Blockchain is being widely debated and has become the new buzz word for multiple industries, especially banking. Blockchain enables the near real-time and settlement of recorded transactions, reducing risk, and providing an enhanced customer experience. Smart contracts allow business validations and automated reconciliation for straight-through processing. Blockchain maintains an automated audit trail of transactions, thereby reducing manual processing for data validations and reconciliations. The increased need for transparency & accountability of transactions through GRC Management Solutions, increased adoption of cross-border payments, digital ledger, and consortium blockchain, and increased investment by banks in blockchain-based solutions drive the growth of the global blockchain in the BFSI industry.



Blockchain in BFSI Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Application (Digital Currency, Record Keeping, Payments & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Compliance Management, Others), End User Industry (Banking, Insurance, NBFCs), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Platform (Platform, Services)



Market Trend

- Upsurging in need of transactions transparency and accountability

- High adoption in cross-border payments



Market Drivers

- Growth in Demand for Increased Scalability, Transaction Speed, and Reduction In Processing Costs



Opportunities

- The Increasing demand from trade finance

- The growth in demand for increased scalability, transaction speed and reduction in processing costs



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in BFSI Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Blockchain in BFSI market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Blockchain in BFSI Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Blockchain in BFSI

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Blockchain in BFSI Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Blockchain in BFSI market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Blockchain in BFSI Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



