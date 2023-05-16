Blockchain in Education Market Next Big Thing

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2023 -- The Latest research study released by AMA " Blockchain in Education Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are BlockCerts (United Kingdom), Disciplina Group, LLC (United States), Gilgamesh (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), Learning Machine Technologies (United States), Education Ecosystem (United Kingdom), odem.io (Switzerland), Education Ecosystem (United States), Oracle (United States), RecordsKeeper (Switzerland).



The global blockchain in education market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Rising demand for educational certificate verification and rising demand for cryptocurrency in education sector for different oeprations are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a decline in the growth during FY 2020 but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption for Cryptocurrency in Education Sector

Increasing Demand for Educational Certificate Verification Propelled by Rising Number of Students & Candidates Globally



Market Trends:

Rising Implementation of Virtual Currency



Market Opportunities:

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific Region



Using the blockchain technology students can store their own evidence of formal or informal learning, can share the content with a desired audience. Blockchain helps students to have a self-updating curriculum which can be shared with employers. However, blockchain technology is helping students in gaining the ownership of their educational data and this is the major factor that is driving the market growth.



The Global Blockchain in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Public Blockchain, Private Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain), Application (Credentials Verification, Digital Rights Protection, Expanding MOOCs, Open Source Universities, School Assets Tracking & Management), End Use (University, Perosonnel Recruitments, Digital Rights Management, Others)



What can be explored with the Blockchain in Education Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Blockchain in Education Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Blockchain in Education

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

o Track Right Markets

o Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



