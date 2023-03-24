NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain in Energy Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain in Energy market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Power Ledger Pty Ltd (Australia), WePower UAB (Australia), LO3 Energy (United States), GridPlus, Inc (United States), BTL Group Ltd (Canada), The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Conjoule GmbH (Germany), Enosi Foundation (Australia), Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited), Accenture (Ireland).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Energy:

Blockchain is an emerging technology that has drawn considerable interest from energy supply firms due to it enables innovative business solutions with smart contracts for the energy sector. Renewable energy sources are variable and it is difficult to predict as it totally depends upon the weather conditions. This raises the demand for better management solution and blockchain offers a better solution for the energy sector. Blockchain offers facilitate distributed transactions by removing central management results in blockchain could help to address the challenges faced by the energy management system. Furthermore, rising demand for blockchain due to benefits associated such as reduces operation cost, makes the business process simple and maintain transparency and immutability are driving the overall growth of the market. However, unpredictable climate condition, lack of skilled workforce, high security and privacy concern are limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, an increasing number of government initiatives, continuously investments and venture capital funding in blockchain technology would create a big opportunity for the market.



Opportunities:

Continuously Increasing Investments and Venture Capital Funding in Blockchain Technology

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Smart Contracts, Payments, and Digital Identities



Market Drivers:

Blockchain Technology Makes Business Process Simple and Maintain Transparency and Immutability

Rising Demand of Blockchain due to Benefits Associate with Blockchain



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Exchanges, Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Documentation, Digital Identity, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized, Large Size), Technology Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain), Provider (Application Provider, Infrastructure Provider, Middleware Provider)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



