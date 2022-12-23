NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- The recent research publication on Global Blockchain in Energy market provides insights into the evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage, and opportunities. The survey with Blockchain in Energy investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA, and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory factors by country, subsidies, tax incentives, and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Blockchain in Energy M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Power Ledger Pty Ltd (Australia), WePower UAB (Australia), LO3 Energy (United States), GridPlus, Inc (United States), BTL Group Ltd (Canada), The Sun Exchange (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Conjoule GmbH (Germany), Enosi Foundation (Australia), Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited), Accenture (Ireland),.



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Energy

Blockchain is an emerging technology that has drawn considerable interest from energy supply firms due to it enables innovative business solutions with smart contracts for the energy sector. Renewable energy sources are variable and it is difficult to predict as it totally depends upon the weather conditions. This raises the demand for better management solution and blockchain offers a better solution for the energy sector. Blockchain offers facilitate distributed transactions by removing central management results in blockchain could help to address the challenges faced by the energy management system. Furthermore, rising demand for blockchain due to benefits associated such as reduces operation cost, makes the business process simple and maintain transparency and immutability are driving the overall growth of the market. However, unpredictable climate condition, lack of skilled workforce, high security and privacy concern are limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, an increasing number of government initiatives, continuously investments and venture capital funding in blockchain technology would create a big opportunity for the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

- Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Exchanges, Payments, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Documentation, Digital Identity, Others),

- Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized, Large Size),

- Technology Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain, Hybrid Blockchain),

- Provider (Application Provider, Infrastructure Provider, Middleware Provider)



Market Trends:

Rising Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Smart Contracts, Payments, and Digital Identities



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Government Initiatives

Continuously Increasing Investments and Venture Capital Funding in Blockchain Technology

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand of Blockchain due to Benefits Associate with Blockchain

Increasing Demand of Blockchain as it Reduces Operation Cost

Blockchain Technology Makes Business Process Simple and Maintain Transparency and Immutability

Industry Highlights:

In July 2018, Enosi had launched blockchain-based energy trading platform. The company wants residential and commercial infrastructure that produces excess renewable energy to be able to share with who wants it. Additionally, the platform offers a better and cheaper solution for renewable energy management.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



