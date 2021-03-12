Blockchain in Energy Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- The global Blockchain in Energy Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8,761.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecasted timeline, the global blockchain in the energy market is expected to rise substantially, owing to the rising adoption of blockchain in the energy industry. The growing safety concerns related to automated grids is anticipated to further propel the market growth in the forecast period. Besides, the rising internet of things technology penetration is likely to drive the market growth shortly



Get Free Sample PDF Copy Of This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/350



The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.



Key participants include Infosys Limited, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, WePower UAB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, LO3 Energy, Inc., and BigchainDB GmbH, among others.



The global Blockchain in Energy market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Blockchain in Energy sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Blockchain in Energy Market on the basis of type, component, application, end-use, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Public

Private



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Peer-To-Peer Transaction

Grid Transactions

Energy Financing

Electric Vehicle

Sustainability Attribution

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Oil & Gas

Power



This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Blockchain in Energy market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-energy-market



The report classifies the global Blockchain in Energy market into various regions, including:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Research Report on the Blockchain in Energy Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:



Who are the dominant players of the Blockchain in Energy market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Blockchain in Energy market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Blockchain in Energy market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Blockchain in Energy market and its key segments?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Energy Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain in Energy Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The rise in electric vehicle influx voltage loads



4.2.2.2. Escalating adoption of blockchain in the energy industry



4.2.2.3. Increasing security concerns



4.2.2.4. The rise in the distributed power generation



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of regulatory standards



4.2.3.2. Uncertain regulatory landscape



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain in Energy Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Public



5.1.2. Private



Chapter 6. Blockchain in Energy Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



6.1.1. Services



6.1.2. Platform





Chapter 7. Blockchain in Energy Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



To Be Continued…!



Quick Buy---Blockchain in Energy Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/350

About Us:



At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.



Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs