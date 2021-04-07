Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain in Fintech Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain in Fintech Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain in Fintech Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



AWS [United States], IBM [United States] , Microsoft [United States ], Ripple [United States] , Chain [United States] , Earthport [United Kingdom] , Bitfury [United States], BTL Group [Canada], Oracle [United States] , Digital Asset Holdings [United States] , Circle [Ireland] , Factom [United States], AlphaPoint [United Kingdom] , Coinbase [United States], Abra [United States] , Auxesis Group [India], BitPay [United States], BlockCypher [United States] , Applied Blockchain [United Kingdom] , RecordesKeeper [Spain], Symbiont [United States] , Guardtime [Estonia] , Cambridge Blockchain [United States] , Tradle [United States], Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation [Mauritius]



Blockchain in Fintech Overview:

Block chain in Fintech offers a promising cost effective solution to the financial institutions with regards to mobile payments and crowd funding. The growing adoption of block-chain in financial application is considered to be a revolutionary change as it will challenge the traditional approach of working. Additionally, it will lower the cost of cross borer payments, compliance and security trading. As potential benefit of block-chain technology is yet remains unanswered, it provides great opportunities for existing as well as emerging players.



New block-chain startups are not limited to the legacy technology, operating system or business models. Some of the key players are investing heavily to acquire block chain technologies. As per Deloitteâ€™s 2018 survey 39 % of respondent plan to spend more than $5 million and 16 percent plan to spend more than $10 million in 2018.



Market Drivers

Growing Cryptocurrency Market

Rising Awareness About Potential Benefits of Block-chain in Finance Industries

Reduced Total Cost of Ownership



Market Trend

Growing Use of AI for Automation

Increasing Adoption of Mobile Technology to Avail Financial Services



Market Challenges

Issues Related with Security, Privacy and Control

Scalability and Latency Problems



The Global Blockchain in Fintech Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Product Type, Blockchain in Fintech), Application (Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contracts, Identity Management, Compliance Management/Know Your Customer (KYC), Others (Cyber Liability and Content Storage Management)), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), End User (Banking, Non-banking Financial Services, Insurance), Provider (Application and Solution Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure and Protocols Providers)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Blockchain in Fintech Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Fintech market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Fintech Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain in Fintech Market

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Fintech Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Fintech market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Blockchain in Fintech Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



