The success of the Human Genome Project resulted in the generation of large volumes of genomic data, which is extensively used in biotechnology and medical research. Further, advancements in high throughput gene sequencing technologies have enabled scientists to expedite the genome sequencing process, and achieve significant cost benefits as well. In fact, it is estimated that, by 2025, around 15% of the world's population will have had their genomes sequenced, resulting in the generation of several zettabytes of data. However, currently, there are not many reliable and secure data management resources that offer secure storage, seamless exchange of information, and a reliable transaction platform, for large volumes of genomic and clinical data. Therefore, at this stage, it has become important to develop and establish the necessary tools and technologies to effectively help with the processing and analysis of the aforementioned information and for making it easily accessible to practicing physicians, scientists, pharmaceutical companies and other stakeholders.



The 'Blockchain in Genomic Data Management: Market Landscape and Competitive Insights, 2018-2030' report features an extensive study on the industry players that are offering blockchain platforms for the storage and management of genomic data. Amongst other elements, the report features:



An overview of the current status of the market with respect to companies providing blockchain platforms, along with information on year of establishment, geographical location, company size, type of business model used, types of services offered to data owners and data users (pharmaceutical companies/research institutes), proprietary blockchain platforms and utility tokens, and end-users (pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, genomic data providers (patients and healthy individuals), software developers, and insurers).

Tabulated profiles of all the players engaged in this field, featuring a brief overview of the company, and details on funding (if available), types of service(s) offered, proprietary blockchain platforms and utility tokens, key historical milestones, information on partnership(s) (if available), recent development(s) and roadmaps/future plans (if available).

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends related to this domain as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, highlighting the most frequently talked about utility tokens, active players, and influential authors. It includes an insightful sentiment analysis, summarizing the impact/influence of various tweets posted on the platform.

A comparative analysis of the needs of different stakeholders (pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, patients, healthy individuals, insurers and government agencies) in this industry.

A detailed analysis highlighting the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space. It features details on the various channels adopted/being adopted by companies to raise awareness and promote the use of their proprietary products/services.

An informative bubble analysis, highlighting the market capitalization of the utility tokens of different companies engaged in this domain, based on total maximum supply, circulating supply and token price.

A list of recent use cases of blockchain platforms, by pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the ways in which such tools/services have been used to manage and analyze genomic data.

An insightful opportunity analysis, featuring an estimation of the existing market size; based on multiple parameters, we have also provided an informed estimate on the potential growth opportunities for companies engaged in this domain over the period 2018-2030.

An analysis of various developments/recent trends related to companies offering blockchain platforms for genomic data management, offering insights on [A] instances wherein companies have raised funds to support their respective initiatives, [B] partnership and collaborations established within the industry, [C] other initiatives undertaken by different companies, [D] recent global events (summits, conferences, and annual meetings), and [E] views expressed/opinions of selected key opinion



