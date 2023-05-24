NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain In Government Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain In Government market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



IBM (United States), ConsenSys (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Factom (United States), Capgemini (France), Auxesis Group (India), SpinSys (United States), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany).



Blockchain is a technology that is used to record or share information securely. The government sector is moving towards digital transformation and adopting blockchain technology to build trust with citizens by protecting their sensitive information or data as the technology makes it difficult to change or hack systems. The government is focusing to install the blockchain system in healthcare facilities and asset management to manage health and human service portfolios and reduce frauds in property transactions, land registry, etc. Blockchain plays an important role to tackle corruption in the government sector as it offers singular combination of permanent and tamper-evident record-keeping, real-time transaction transparency, and auditability.



by Type (Public Blockchains, Private Blockchains, Consortium Blockchains, Hybrid Blockchains), Application (Medical and healthcare, Financial applications, Critical infrastructures, Asset management, Education, Data management, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises)



Increasing Initiatives by Government Bodies to Support and Accelerate the Development of Blockchain Ecosystem



Increasing Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe



Surging Demand for Blockchain Technology in the Government Sector to Eliminate Failure and Protect Sensitive Data

High Growth of Blockchain in the Financial Applications to Manage Cryptocurrencies and Asset Management



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



