New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2021 -- Blockchain in Healthcare Market



The blockchain is a kind of database that stores data in the form of blocks, and then this data is chained. Blockchain technology is very different from that of the typical database as it stores the information in a completely different way. In the healthcare industry, blockchain has a wide range of applications. From contributing to improving the monitoring devices to improve mobile healthcare applications, blockchain has a great role to play in the healthcare industry. It is also responsible for storing the information in the sector. The global blockchain in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 5.72 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 71.3%.



The global Blockchain in Healthcare Market is highly competitive. There are many factors that are contributing to the growth. One such factor is the continuous growing awareness about the use of blockchain technology in healthcare applications for keeping the health records of patients. For the implementation of cost-effective healthcare, the blockchain is needed to propel the growth of the market at the global level. Furthermore, the rising concerns of healthcare experts and other professionals to save data in a secure form is driving the market's growth further.



Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2947



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Blockchain in Healthcare market and profiled in the report are:



IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Permissioned Blockchain

Others



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

Others



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others



Regional Landscape



The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the coming period. The rising awareness and popularity of blockchain technology is a major reason. Various countries have adopted the technology in various mobile applications to deliver better facilities to patients.



Browse Complete Report "Blockchain in Healthcare Market" @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blockchain-in-healthcare-market



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain in Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



Continued……….



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2947



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Blockchain in Healthcare market and its competitive landscape.



Browse Related Reports –



Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Trends



Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth



Sacral Neuromodulation Market Analysis



Implantable Ports Market Share



Clinical Laboratory Market Demand



Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries or queries about customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report you get is best suited to your needs.



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com