Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.



The detailed market intelligence report on the Blockchain in Healthcare market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Blockchain in Healthcare market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Blockchain in Healthcare market.



Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others



Radical Features of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report:



The report encompasses Blockchain in Healthcare market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Blockchain in Healthcare industry



Regional Analysis Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Significant driving forces shaping the future of the Blockchain in Healthcare market for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 find a special mention in the study and are backed by a real-time statistic. Thorough segmentation of the industry by type, application, classification, and geography works as an impetus towards increasing the sale figures and boosting business prospects alongside the hindrances that often restrict the industry's growth. In addition, bifurcation of the market on the basis of consumption volume, customer preference, end-user, and production capacity is explained through important resources including but not limited to charts, graphic images, and tables.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blockchain In Healthcare Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain In Healthcare Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Rise in threat of counterfeit drugs



4.2.2.2. Increased adoption of blockchain as a service



4.2.2.3. Increased incidences of healthcare data breaches



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of common standards



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain In Healthcare Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027



5.1.1. Permissioned/Private Blockchain



5.1.2. Permission less/Public Blockchain



CONTINUED…!



