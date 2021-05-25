Blockchain in Insurance Sector Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Bitfury, BitPay, Cambridge Blockchain

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain In Insurance Sector Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Applied Blockchain (United Kingdom),AWS (United States),Microsoft (United States),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Bitfury (United States),BitPay (United States),BlockCypher (United States),BTL Group (Canada),Cambridge Blockchain (United States)



Brief Summary of Blockchain In Insurance Sector:

Increasing regulation for exploring insurance policies by insurance companies and growing fraudulent insurance claims will help to boost the demand of the Blockchain In the Insurance Sector market in the forecasted period. Blockchain in insurance is a shared record-keeping technology in which the data is in cryptographically secured form. Blockchain technology provides cooperation and coordination of multiple different intermediaries with varying incentives. Blockchain technology could empower people to manage (some of) their risk more directly, with peer-to-peer and mutual insurance platforms based on blockchains.



Market Trends:

- Growing Number of Fraudulent Insurance Claims

- Upsurging Need to Have Transparent and Trustworthy Systems

- Focus on Reducing the Total Cost of Ownership



Market Drivers:

- Increasing adoption as well as outsourcing of blockchain services and blockchain technologies in banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector especially insurance organizations among various countries



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing technological development activities

- Rising adoption of backend as a service (BaaS)

- Integration of advanced technologies with banking services



by Application (GRC management, Death and claims management, Identity management and fraud detection, Payments, Smart contracts, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises), Provider (Application and solution provider, Middleware provider, Infrastructure and protocols provider)



Regions Covered in the Blockchain In Insurance Sector Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



