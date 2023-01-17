Blockchain in Logistics Market Is Booming Worldwide : Shipchain, Amazon, Walmart

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Blockchain in Logistics Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Blockchain in Logistics market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Maersk (Denmark), Microsoft (United States), COSCO (China), Amazon (United States), Walmart (United States), Shipchain (United States), EXL Service (United States), DHL (Germany), SAP (Germany), EnHelix (United States)



Definition:

Blockchain in logistics is becoming a major trend in the logistics industry. Blockchain is becoming game changer in this industry. There are many new start-ups are entering in this market provide an advance blockchain-based platform in logistics. The blockchain supply chain market will reach around USD 3.6 billion in FY 2023. There are various companies that are highly investing in blockchain technology. For instance, recently Dominoâ€™s Pizza revealed that they are implementing blockchain technology in Singapore and Malaysia.



Market Trend:

- Increase in Investment in Research & Development

- Rising Number of New Market Entrants



Market Drivers:

- Development in the logistics industry, today logistics industry became a multi-trillion US dollar industry and becoming the backbone of every trade around the globe. As the logistics industry is facing many challenges at their different stages in their supply chain. Increasing issues such as multiple geographical locations handling, this drives the advance technology in the logistics industry.



Market Opportunities:

- Growing Demand for Low-Cost Services in Logistics Industry

- Increasing Awareness Related Faster Transaction an Eliminating Efficiency



The Global Blockchain in Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Others), Sales Channels (Direct, Sales Distributors), Services (Inventory Tracking, Authenticity Verification, Enhancing Transparency, Others), Logistic (Ship Chain, Provenance, Walton Chain)



Global Blockchain in Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to help the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Blockchain in Logistics market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Blockchain in Logistics

- -To showcase the development of the Blockchain in Logistics market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Blockchain in Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Blockchain in Logistics

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Blockchain in Logistics Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Blockchain in Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Blockchain in Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Blockchain in Logistics Market Production by Region Blockchain in Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Blockchain in Logistics Market Report:

- Blockchain in Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Blockchain in Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Blockchain in Logistics Market

- Blockchain in Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

- Blockchain in Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

- Blockchain in Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Payment Gateway, Merchant Account, Subscription Management,}

- Blockchain in Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Blockchain in Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Blockchain in Logistics market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Blockchain in Logistics near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Blockchain in Logistics market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



