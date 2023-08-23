NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Blockchain in Logistics Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Blockchain in Logistics market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Maersk (Denmark), Microsoft (United States), COSCO (China), Amazon (United States), Walmart (United States), Shipchain (United States), EXL Service (United States), DHL (Germany), SAP (Germany), EnHelix (United States).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Logistics

Blockchain in logistics is becoming a major trend in the logistics industry. Blockchain is becoming game changer in this industry. There are many new start-ups are entering in this market provide an advance blockchain-based platform in logistics. The blockchain supply chain market will reach around USD 3.6 billion in FY 2023. There are various companies that are highly investing in blockchain technology. For instance, recently Dominoâ€™s Pizza revealed that they are implementing blockchain technology in Singapore and Malaysia.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Others), Sales Channels (Direct, Sales Distributors), Services (Inventory Tracking, Authenticity Verification, Enhancing Transparency, Others), Logistic (Ship Chain, Provenance, Walton Chain)



Market Trends:

Increase in Investment in Research & Development

Rising Number of New Market Entrants



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Services in Logistics Industry

Increasing Awareness Related Faster Transaction an Eliminating Efficiency



Market Drivers:

Development in the logistics industry, today logistics industry became a multi-trillion US dollar industry and becoming the backbone of every trade around the globe. As the logistics industry is facing many challenges at their different stages in their supply chain. Increasing issues such as multiple geographical locations handling, this drives the advance technology in the logistics industry.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Blockchain in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Blockchain in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



