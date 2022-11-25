NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain in Logistics Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain in Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Maersk (Denmark), Microsoft (United States), COSCO (China), Amazon (United States), Walmart (United States), Shipchain (United States), EXL Service (United States), DHL (Germany), SAP (Germany) and EnHelix (United States) etc



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Logistics

Blockchain in logistics is becoming a major trend in the logistics industry. Blockchain is becoming game changer in this industry. There are many new start-ups are entering in this market provide an advance blockchain-based platform in logistics. The blockchain supply chain market will reach around USD 3.6 billion in FY 2023. There are various companies that are highly investing in blockchain technology. For instance, recently Dominoâ€™s Pizza revealed that they are implementing blockchain technology in Singapore and Malaysia. This growth is primarily driven by Development in the logistics industry, today logistics industry became a multi-trillion US dollar industry and becoming the backbone of every trade around the globe. As the logistics industry is facing many challenges at their different stages in their supply chain. Increasing issues such as multiple geographical locations handling, this drives the advance technology in the logistics industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Others), Sales Channels (Direct, Sales Distributors), Services (Inventory Tracking, Authenticity Verification, Enhancing Transparency, Others), Logistic (Ship Chain, Provenance, Walton Chain)



Market Drivers:

Market Trends:

Rising Number of New Market Entrants

Increase in Investment in Research & Development



Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness Related Faster Transaction an Eliminating Efficiency

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Services in Logistics Industry



In Mar 2020, Data Gumbo Corporation announced the collaboration, through this initiative the company delivers the best experience of blockchain in the transportation industry. With strategic improvement, the company is aiming to become more competitive in the industry and gain more market share.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in Logistics Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Blockchain in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Logistics Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2027)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



finally, Blockchain in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



