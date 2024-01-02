NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Blockchain in Logistics Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Blockchain in Logistics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Maersk (Denmark), Microsoft (United States), COSCO (China), Amazon (United States), Walmart (United States), Shipchain (United States), EXL Service (United States), DHL (Germany), SAP (Germany), EnHelix (United States),.



Definition of the Report of Blockchain in Logistics

The Blockchain in Logistics market refers to the application and integration of blockchain technology within the logistics and supply chain management sector. Blockchain, a decentralized and distributed ledger technology, offers a transparent, secure, and tamper-resistant way of recording and verifying transactions across a network of computers. In the context of logistics, this technology facilitates the seamless tracking, authentication, and management of goods and information as they move through the supply chain. By creating a decentralized and immutable record of transactions, blockchain in logistics enhances visibility, reduces fraud, improves traceability, and streamlines various processes such as inventory management, shipping, and payments. This innovative solution has the potential to revolutionize the logistics industry by fostering trust among stakeholders, increasing efficiency, and minimizing delays and errors in the movement of goods from manufacturers to end consumers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (E-Commerce, Healthcare, Others), Sales Channels (Direct, Sales Distributors), Services (Inventory Tracking, Authenticity Verification, Enhancing Transparency, Others), Logistic (Ship Chain, Provenance, Walton Chain)



Market Trends:

Increase in Investment in Research & Development

Rising Number of New Market Entrants



Opportunities:

Growing Demand for Low-Cost Services in Logistics Industry

Increasing Awareness Related Faster Transaction an Eliminating Efficiency



Market Drivers:

Development in the logistics industry, today logistics industry became a multi-trillion US dollar industry and becoming the backbone of every trade around the globe. As the logistics industry is facing many challenges at their different stages in their supply chain. Increasing issues such as multiple geographical locations handling, this drives the advance technology in the logistics industry.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



