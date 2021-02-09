Blockchain in Manufacturing Market May See Big Move with Microsoft, Intel, Factom

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player's data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Major Players in Market are:

Microsoft Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Factom (United States), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany), Blockchain Foundry Inc. (Canada), Wipro Ltd. (India) Amazon.com Inc. (United States) and Syncron International AB (Sweden) are some of the key players that are part of study coverage. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research coverage are NVIDIA Corporation (United States), XAIN AG (Germany), CargoX (Slovenia), RIDDLE&CODE GMBH (Austria), Chronicled (United States) and LO3 Energy (United States).



What is Blockchain in Manufacturing?

The Factory of the Future ranges across an entire organization of machine parts items and worth chain members including machinery suppliers and logistics organizations. Now more than ever before producers face the challenge of safely sharing information inside and outside manufacturing plant dividers. Manufacturing Global examines the influence of blockchain technology in the industry the manufacturer can then choose the most appropriate option from the available technology solutions. Manufacturers are developing blockchain implementations that have the potential to help them streamline operations gain greater visibility into supply chains and track assets with unprecedented precision. Blockchain can possibly alter how makers configuration engineers make and scale their items. Furthermore, because of its power to foster trust among competitors who must nonetheless cooperate within common ecosystems, it's rewriting how firms interact. Blockchain is becoming a legitimate disruptor in a myriad of industries. The technology has become so promising that none other than tech giant IBM is investing more than USD 200 million in research. Furthermore than 90% of European and US banks are researching blockchain options. The innovation can alter government finance protection and individual character security among many different fields is booming the demand for the Blockchain in Manufacturing.



Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

by Application (Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Other Applications), Functionality (Enhancing track and trace, Protecting and monetizing critical intellectual property, Simplifying and safeguarding quality checks, Advancing machines as a service, Enabling machine-controlled maintenance), End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Pharmaceutical, Electronics and Semiconductor, Other End-user Verticals)



Market Trend

- Utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in blockchain manufacturing



Market Drivers

- As factories around the world become increasingly interconnected, the influence of blockchain is becoming more prevalent

- Advancement in 3D printing technology



Opportunities

- Transforming international trade and supply chain management

- High adoption of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities



Restraints

- Uncertain regulatory landscape and absence of a common set of standards



Challenges

- Lack of awareness about blockchain's potential among manufacturers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain in Manufacturing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Blockchain in Manufacturing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain in Manufacturing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Blockchain in Manufacturing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Blockchain in Manufacturing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



Key questions answered

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Blockchain in Manufacturing market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Blockchain in Manufacturing market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Blockchain in Manufacturing market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



