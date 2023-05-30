NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2023 -- Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market Analysis 2017-2022 and Forecast 2023-2028 is latest research study released by AMA Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Blockchain in Manufacturing Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Microsoft Corporation (United States), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Factom (United States), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany) , Blockchain Foundry Inc. (Canada), Wipro Ltd. (India) Amazon.com Inc. (United States), Syncron International AB (Sweden).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Manufacturing:

The Factory of the Future ranges across an entire organization of machine parts items and worth chain members including machinery suppliers and logistics organizations. Now more than ever before producers face the challenge of safely sharing information inside and outside manufacturing plant dividers. Manufacturing Global examines the influence of blockchain technology in the industry the manufacturer can then choose the most appropriate option from the available technology solutions. Manufacturers are developing blockchain implementations that have the potential to help them streamline operations gain greater visibility into supply chains and track assets with unprecedented precision.



Challenges:

Lack of awareness about blockchain's potential among manufacturers



Market Trends:

Utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) technology in blockchain manufacturing



Opportunities:

High adoption of blockchain technology for payments, smart contracts, and digital identities

Transforming international trade and supply chain management



Market Drivers:

Advancement in 3D printing technology

As factories around the world become increasingly interconnected, the influence of blockchain is becoming more prevalent



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control and Compliance, Other Applications), Functionality (Enhancing track and trace, Protecting and monetizing critical intellectual property, Simplifying and safeguarding quality checks, Advancing machines as a service, Enabling machine-controlled maintenance), End User (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Pharmaceutical, Electronics and Semiconductor, Other End-user Verticals)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



