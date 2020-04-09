Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2025 : Major Key Players IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Acc

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- The increasing adoption of the blockchain technology for various applications in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical and utilization of transparent and secure transactions are expected to drive the blockchain in media, advertising, and entertainment market. The global market size was USD 30.9 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,010.1 million by 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.4% during the forecast period. The base year considered for the study is 2017 and the forecast period is 2019–2025.



The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the size of the market by providers, applications, enterprise size, and regions. The report also aims at providing detailed information about the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, influencing the growth of the market.



The research methodology used to estimate and forecast the global Blockchain In Media, Advertising, And Entertainment Market size began with capturing data from key vendors' revenue through secondary research, annual reports, government, publishing sources, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Factiva, Bloomberg, and press releases. The vendor offerings were also taken into consideration to determine the market segmentation. The bottom-up procedure was employed to arrive at the overall global market size from the revenues of key market players.



Segment by Key players:

- IBM

- Microsoft

- SAP

- Accenture

- AWS

- Oracle

- Infosys

- Bitfury

- Factom

- Guardtime

- ARK

- Auxesis Group

- Nyiax

- Metax

- BTL



Segment by Type:

- Extract

- Powder

- Paste



Segment by Application:

- Retail

- Food service

- Cosmetic

- Pharma

- Other



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Forecast

4.5.1. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



