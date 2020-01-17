Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market Projected to Reach $1,000.1 Million by 2023

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- According to a new market research report "Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market by Provider, Application (Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming, Payments), Enterprise Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market to grow from USD 51.4 million in 2018 to USD 1,000.1 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 81.1% during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of the blockchain technology for various applications in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical and growing demand to eliminate intermediaries between content creator and end-users are expected to drive the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market"

41- Tables

46- Figures

139- Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22947718



The payments application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market, the payments application is used for transparent royalty payments to eliminate intermediaries between content creator and end-users. The blockchain technology also enables small transactions equivalent to fraction of cents, and the understanding of human languages via virtual chatbots. The use of blockchain technology by media companies helps them in improving the roaylty payment process by real-time allocation of royalty payments.



The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period



By enterprise size, the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to have a larger market size during the forecast period. The increasing demand for secured and faster transactions is expected to drive the adoption of blockchain technology among SMEs.



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



In the APAC region, global as well as domestic enterprises are investing in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market. Increasing incidents of data piracy in the media, advertising, and entertainment vertical are expected to drive the adoption of blockchain solutions. The region has also emerged as a potential market that provides lucrative opportunities for the leading players in the market.



Speak to Research Expert @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=22947718



The Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market report encompasses the competitive landscape and company profiles of the key vendors based on their product offerings and business strategies. Major vendors in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising and Entertainment Market include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Digital Currency Group (US), Bitfury Group (US), Factom (US), Guardtime (Estonia), BRAINBOY (Germany), ARK (US), Auxesis (India), Synereo (Israel), NYIAX (US), MetaX (US), BTL (Canada), Voise (Canada), UJo (US), BigchainDb (Germany), Bloq (US), Clearcoin (US), iProdoos (US), Current (US), and Decent (Switzerland).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:



Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-in-media-advertising-entertainment.asp