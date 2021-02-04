New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2021 -- Reports and Data has recently added a new report titled "Global Blockchain in Media, Entertainment, and Advertising Market Forecasts to 2027" to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides extensive coverage of the Blockchain in Media, Entertainment, and Advertising Market pertaining to market size, share, volume, trends, demands, and advancements in technology and products. The report also discusses in detail the lucrative business opportunities and assists the readers in making strategic investment plans. The report presents a comprehensive overview of the market along with a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape and the regional spread of the market.



Blockchain in media, entertainment, and advertising offers a sturdy environment for sharing data in a secure way in real-time. The technology provides enhanced security to the real-time digital economic process.



With the advent of blockchain technology in the media, entertainment, and advertising market, the industry structure could change significantly. Blockchain technology allows bypassing content aggregators, platform providers, and collection of royalty associations to some extent. This way, the market shifts to the copyright owners.



The key players operating in the industry are



IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Accenture, BRAINBOY, Blockpoint, BTL Group, Factom, and Clearcoin, among others.



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Digital Advertising

Smart Contracts

Online Gaming

Licensing and Rights Management

Payments

Content Security

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Key Highlights from the Blockchain in Media, Entertainment, and Advertising Market Report:



Comprehensive overview of the Blockchain in Media, Entertainment, and Advertising Market along with detailed analysis of the current and emerging trends of the industry.

Detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the market with company profile, product portfolio, and expansion strategies

Comprehensive assessment of the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, and other collaborations

In-depth regional analysis to provide a detailed understanding of the market spread and competition in key regions of the market

Complete assessment of the risks, trends, demands, opportunities, and threats in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new players and established countries to assist them in gaining a strong foothold in the market

The report further segments the market on the basis of key regions where the market has already established its presence. The regional analysis covers the supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, trends, import/export, and the presence of key manufacturers in the regions.



Regional analysis covers:



North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



