Key Players in This Report Include: SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (United States), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services Inc. (United States), GuardTime AS (Estonia), BigchainDB GmbH (Germany), Bitfury Group (United States), Digital Currency Group (United States).



Definition: Blockchain has the potential to revolutionise the delivery, consumption, and payment of media content such as music, video, and other forms of entertainment. Complex, customised content and service packages are beyond the capabilities of current technologies. Managing digital rights, royalty collections, and transactions among intermediaries is exceedingly complex in today's digital ecosystems. Content artists, such as musicians or authors, may use blockchain's decentralised structure to directly distribute their work to customers, avoiding existing distribution methods and retaining a bigger part of money. Geographically, North America has the largest potential in Blockchain in Media and entertainment.



Growing popularity of Blockchain technology because of its primary decentralised feature has drawn immense attention of investors and firms from media and entertainment industry. The decentralised structure of Blockchain would allow individual creators to get better share for their content and would revolutionize the consumption and payment mechanism in the media and entertainment industry. North America is expected to emerge as the largest market of Blockchain in media and entertainment.



Market Opportunities:

Blockchain in Online Gaming could make In Game Purchasable Items into Transferable Items to Other Games, and thus Putting Real-World Value on Digital In-Game Assets



Market Trends:

Payments Segment is expected to Experience Highest Market Growth



Market Drivers:

Increasing Popularity of real-time billing and real-time allocation of royalty payments

Rising Demand of Reducing or Eliminating the Intermediaries between Consumers and Content Creators

Enhanced Focus on Data Privacy



In 2021, Coinllectibles, the Fusion NFT Blockchain Company and complete subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. has announced plans to acquire Phoenix Waters Productions, an award-winning multinational production company. The acquisition deal may be valued at USD 4.4 million. The acquisition may be aimed at producing "Crypto Keepers" – Asia's first NFT drama series. The completion of acquisition deal may witness, combined entity with the shared synergies of both the companies, producing valuable media and entertainment physical assets with help of block chain technology.



The Global Blockchain In Media & Entertainment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming, Payments, Others), Offering (Middleware, Infrastructure), Deployment (On Premise, On Cloud), Organisation Size (SMEs, Large Organisations)



Global Blockchain In Media & Entertainment market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



