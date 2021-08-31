Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Power Ledger, IBM, WePower

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Blockchain in Renewable Energy market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Microsoft (United States),E.ON (Germany),Infosys (India),Accenture (Ireland),Power Ledger (Australia),IBM (United States),ACCIONA (Spain),Energy Web (Germany),SAP (Germany),WePower (Estonia),Iberdrola (Spain),Siemens (Germany),Brooklyn Microgrid (United States),The Sun Exchange (South Africa)



Definition:

Blockchain is a decentralized general ledger technology that can be applied to the energy sector. In the energy sector, blockchain enables energy trading. Blockchain is expected to enable a fundamental shift in energy distribution. When blockchain technology is attached to a cryptocurrency, public members can trade freely and encrypt all transactions in a virtually unbreakable manner. All transactions are recorded in a common ledger without the intervention of third parties such as a bank, stockbroker, or energy company. In addition, it is expected that many aspects of the energy transition will suddenly be connected to one another due to blockchain technology. The world is shifting towards renewable energy and away from the use of gas, coal, and gasoline. Therefore, blockchain is becoming an important way to connect renewable technologies, grids, and devices with people and communities. Blockchain acts as a public ledger that can take inputs like the amount of energy from smart devices like solar panels. It records these inputs, assigns a price, sends it over the grid to smart homes, and records incoming payments for purchased energy. With blockchain technology, decentralized renewable energy producers (e.g. solar roofs) can receive RECs in real-time when their electricity is generated. Sensors and smart contracts can record and distribute real-time generation data across the network.



Market Trends:

- Rising Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Smart Contracts, Payments, and Digital Identities



Market Drivers:

- The Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Technology in the Energy Sector

- Increasing Investments toward the Adoption of Blockchain Platforms



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Government Initiatives

- Continuous Increase in Investments and Venture Capital Funding in Blockchain Technology and Renewable Resources



The Global Blockchain in Renewable Energy Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Private Blockchain, Public Blockchain), Application (Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Power, Oil & Gas, Others), Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized, Large Size), Providers (Application Provider, Infrastructure Provider, Middleware Provider)



Global Blockchain in Renewable Energy market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market.

- -To showcase the development of the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Blockchain in Renewable Energy market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



