The study methodologies used to examine the Blockchain in Retail market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- The global blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry. Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.
The report on global Blockchain in Retail market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.
Key Highlights of Report
In October 2020, Coinbase made an announcement about the introduction of Crypto Debit Card in the US (except Hawaii) for retail spending.
Application provider segment revenue is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Some major advantages offered by blockchain application providers include reduced IT capital expenditure, easier blockchain application maintenance, and improved collaboration.
Identity management segment is estimated to account for a substantially large market size in 2020. Blockchain in retail helps to protect the identity of customers from breaches and theft. Blockchain allows individuals to make a self-sovereign identity (SSI), eliminating need to create several usernames and passwords, and allows customers to manage digital identity independently.
The blockchain in retail market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period, attributed to rapid growth of the e-commerce industry, with an increasing number of startups entering the industry. Besides, adoption of blockchain by leading organized retail businesses in countries in the region is also expected to continue to support growth of the market.
Major companies operating in blockchain in retail market include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.
Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Application Provider
Middleware Provider
Infrastructure Provider
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Identity Management
Compliance Management
Payments & Smart Contracts
Loyalty and Rewards Management
Supply Chain Management
Advertising
Others
Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA
Key questions answered in the report
What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
Which segment is currently leading the market?
In which region will the market find its highest growth?
Which players will take the lead in the market?
What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?
Research Methodology
Data triangulation and market breakdown
Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data
Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights
Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources
Table of Content
