Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (United States), Oracle (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Bitfury (Netherlands), Auxesis Group (India), Cegeka (Netherlands), BTL (Canada), Guardtime (Estonia).



Scope of the Report of Blockchain in Retail

Blockchain is a distributed ledger technology (DLT) that enable participants in a distributed network to maintain a copy of an immutable ledger of transactions and allows transactions to be executed without the need for the third party. It helps the retailers to better track the origin of stock, gives them better control over what they sell and provides assurances for food safety among other applications. It is useful for controlling supply chains as changes to data such as manufacturing dates and locations can be tracked.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Market Trends:

Trend of Blockchain as a Service



Opportunities:

Developments in the Trade and Retail Sector

Rapid Digitalization and Reduced Total Cost of Ownership



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Blockchain Technology in the Retail Industry

Growing Need to Prevent Data Manipulation

Increasing Efficiency and Speed in Retail and Supply Systems



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



