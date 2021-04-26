Blockchain in Retail Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

The latest research on the Blockchain In Retail market applies both qualitative and quantitative data analysis to present an overview of the future adjacencies around the Blockchain In Retail industry for the forecast period, 2021-2028
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry.
Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.
The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations
Major companies operating in blockchain in retail market include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.
Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:
Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Application Provider
Middleware Provider
Infrastructure Provider
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Identity Management
Compliance Management
Payments & Smart Contracts
Loyalty and Rewards Management
Supply Chain Management
Advertising
Others
Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Overview of the Blockchain in Retail Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Blockchain in Retail industry
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Blockchain in Retail Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency
4.2.2.2. Growing online transaction fraud
4.2.2.3. Growing demand for smart contracts
4.2.2.4. Growing demand for compliance management in retail
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of regulatory standards
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Blockchain in Retail Market By Provider Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)
5.1. Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.1.1. Application Provider
5.1.2. Middleware Provider
5.1.3. Infrastructure Provider
Chapter 6. Blockchain in Retail Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.1.1. Identity Management
6.1.2. Compliance Management
6.1.3. Payments & Smart Contracts
6.1.4. Loyalty and Rewards Management
6.1.5. Supply Chain Management
6.1.6. Advertising
6.1.7. Others
Chapter 7. Blockchain in Retail Market By Size of Organization Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)
7.1. Size of Organization Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.1.1. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises
7.1.2. Large Enterprises
Continued…!
