Blockchain in Retail Market Research Report Analysis 2021 – 2028 by Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Outlook

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global blockchain in retail market is projected to reach a substantially large market size of USD 60.97 Billion by 2028 and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for blockchain in retail can be attributed to increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency. Blockchain technology is considered to be of immense significance in transforming omnichannel supply chains in the retail industry.



Blockchain helps in maintenance and management of chain-of-custody information, supply chain data, and autonomous transactions, and thereby assists retailers in building customer trust by bringing transparency in the movement of products. Also, implementation of blockchain in retail supply chain provides retailers better insights into the supply chain process – from beginning to end – and in turn, enables retailers to provide precise information to the end-user.



Get Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/485



The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations



Major companies operating in blockchain in retail market include Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Auxesis Group, SAP SE, Coinbase, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Blockpoint, Cegeka, and BTL Group.



The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.



Emergen Research has segmented the blockchain in retail market in terms of provider, application, size of organization, and region:



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Application Provider

Middleware Provider

Infrastructure Provider



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Identity Management

Compliance Management

Payments & Smart Contracts

Loyalty and Rewards Management

Supply Chain Management

Advertising

Others



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Overview of the Blockchain in Retail Market Report:



Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Blockchain in Retail industry



To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blockchain-in-retail-market



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Blockchain in Retail Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for improving retail supply chain efficiency



4.2.2.2. Growing online transaction fraud



4.2.2.3. Growing demand for smart contracts



4.2.2.4. Growing demand for compliance management in retail



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of regulatory standards



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain in Retail Market By Provider Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Provider Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Application Provider



5.1.2. Middleware Provider



5.1.3. Infrastructure Provider



Chapter 6. Blockchain in Retail Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Identity Management



6.1.2. Compliance Management



6.1.3. Payments & Smart Contracts



6.1.4. Loyalty and Rewards Management



6.1.5. Supply Chain Management



6.1.6. Advertising



6.1.7. Others



Chapter 7. Blockchain in Retail Market By Size of Organization Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million)



7.1. Size of Organization Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Small & Medium-sized Enterprises



7.1.2. Large Enterprises



Continued…!



Check Our Prices: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/485



Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.