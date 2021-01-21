Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Key Players, Trends, Growth, Statistics, Revenue and Industry Analysis Report by 2027 : IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Peer Ledger

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- The blockchain is a distributed peer-to-peer technology and also a combination of the shared network, ledger, and digital transaction. When blockchain technology is utilised in supply chain management, it helps in overcoming issues faced during the transportation of products.



Blockchain in supply chain revolutionizes retail sector supply chain management by deploying real-time digital ledger of transactions and movements for all participants in their supply chain network. Benefits gained by this will save the companies time, money, and redefine the way of business. Blockchain in the supply chain has further evolved and aids in the conduction of financial transactions. Increase in cashless payments, credit and debit cards, and card-based payment methods are dominating the market. Blockchain in supply chain supports these changes by increasing the transaction processing speed and providing greater efficiency in real-time processing.



Key participants include IBM, Microsoft, SAP SE, Oracle, Peer Ledger, Huawei, Blockverify, BTL Group, AWS, and Guardtime, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global blockchain in supply chain market on the basis of provider, application, vertical, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Application Providers

- Middleware Providers

- Infrastructure Providers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Payments & Settlement

- Counterfeit Detection

- Product Traceability

- Smart Contracts

- Risk and Compliance Management

- Others



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Healthcare

- Retail and Consumer Goods

- Transportation and Logistics

- Oil and Gas

- Manufacturing

- Others



Market Drivers

Use of blockchain technology is seen in various industries as it helps in providing extensive visibility and efficiency. It is applied in retails services, e-commerce, financial services, and others. Furthermore, various large businesses are using blockchain technology to track their products during transportation and to keep proper records. Interoperability is another major factor that has prompted companies to share information and data with manufacturers, suppliers, and vendors with greater security. Additionally, it enhances transparency in the supply chain when goods are stuck in the supply chain.



Regional Landscape

On the basis of region, North America has occupied the highest position in the global blockchain in supply chain market. The extensive development taking place in infrastructure and in technology is a key factor that benefitted the growth of blockchain in the supply chain in the region. The market in North America is expected to witness a spur in market growth. Additionally, rising adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) are some other factors influencing the growth of blockchain in the blockchain in supply chain market. The growth of blockchain in supply chain market is also observed in the Asia Pacific, as this technology is prominently utilised in consumer and retail goods market. India and China are two regions that account for the highest growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the high population. Additionally, countries in this region are also adopting new technology and innovations that is further being propelled by the economic developments in this region.



Key features of the Report:

- Identification of key factors influencing the market growth

- Insightful information regarding market opportunities and market scenarios to give a competitive edge to the companies

- SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer comprehensive competitive data

- Analysis of regions that are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

- Risk and challenge assessment to offer strategic recommendations to the established companies and new entrants

- Comprehensive competitive analysis and regional analysis

- Market dynamics along with trends and demand patterns

- Market segmentation analysis along with product types, application spectrum, and end-user industry, along with their expected growth in the forecast period



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increase in the demand for supply chain transparency

4.2.2.2. Rising demand for supply chain transaction for enhanced security



Continued…



