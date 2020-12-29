Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/29/2020 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Blockchain in Supply Chain Market 2019-2025. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Blockchain in Supply Chain market. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



The Major Players Covered in this Report: IBM, SAP, Microsoft, Oracle, AWS, Huawei, TIBCO Software, Auxesis Group, Bitfury Group



Overview of the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market

HTF MI's market research report predicts that the global blockchain in supply chain market will grow at a CAGR of around 60% during the forecast period. Blockchain applications for the supply chain are built on permissioned ledgers that are controlled by some actors or miners, which enhances security and traceability. The market is expected to grow as several IT players as well as start-ups have initiated the promising pilot projects. For example, Nestle, a food retail giant, in July 2019, announced that it would pilot the open blockchain technology for tracking its products along the supply chain. The pilot project will trace the milk from producers and farm in New Zealand till the warehouse and factories in Middle East.

Walmart is testing the blockchain application to provide traceability for "farm to fork" and to improve transparency, efficiency, and food safety. IBM and Maersk, a shipping company, are working on cross-party, cross-border transactions that use the blockchain technology for enhancing the process efficiency. BHP is using the blockchain solution for tracking samples internally as well as externally from several providers.



Blockchain in Supply Chain Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global blockchain in supply chain market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the blockchain in supply chain market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the blockchain in supply chain market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies, to be in the strong position in the market.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:



In-depth analysis of Blockchain in Supply Chain market segments by Types: Retail & e-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Logistics, Oil & Gas, Others



Detailed analysis of Blockchain in Supply Chain market segments by Applications: Provenance Tracking, Payment & Settlement, Smart Contracts, Inventory Management, Counterfeit Detection, Compliance Management, Others



Regional Analysis for Blockchain in Supply Chain Market:

- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

- North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

- South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

- MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Guidance of the Blockchain in Supply Chain market report:



- Detailed considerate of Blockchain in Supply Chain market-particular drivers, Trends, constraints, Restraints, Opportunities and major micro markets.

- Comprehensive valuation of all prospects and threat in the Blockchain in Supply Chain market.

- In depth study of industry strategies for growth of the Blockchain in Supply Chain market-leading players.

- Blockchain in Supply Chain market latest innovations and major procedures.

- Favorable dip inside Vigorous high-tech and market latest trends remarkable the Market.

- Conclusive study about the growth conspiracy of Blockchain in Supply Chain market for forthcoming years.



What to Expect from this Report On Blockchain in Supply Chain Market:



1. A comprehensive summary of several area distributions and the summary types of popular products in the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market.

2. You can fix up the growing databases for your industry when you have info on the cost of the production, cost of the products, and cost of the production for the next future years.

3. Thorough Evaluation the break-in for new companies who want to enter the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market.

4. Exactly how do the most important companies and mid-level companies make income within the Market?

5. Complete research on the overall development within the Blockchain in Supply Chain Market that helps you elect the product launch and overhaul growths.



