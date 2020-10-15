Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AWS, Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko, Oracle & Filament.



Blockchain in Telecom Market Overview:

Blockchain is currently one of the most talked-about technologies. Across industries, organizations are exploring blockchain?s potential impact in their space and how they can benefit from this emerging technology. The communications service provider (CSP) industry is no exception.

The modularity provided by smart contracts enables various aspects of CSPs? operations to be streamlined, including billing, roaming, wholesale, NFV management and supply chain management. In the context of roaming, blockchain?s benefits include faster identification of visiting subscribers, prevention of fraudulent traffic and claims reduction. In addition, the elimination of clearing houses could lead to significant cost reduction.

In 2018, the global Blockchain in Telecom market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.



This report focuses on the global Blockchain in Telecom status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain in Telecom development in United States, Europe and China.



If you are involved in the Blockchain in Telecom industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises & Large Enterprises, , OSS/BSS Processes, Identity Management, Payments, Smart Contracts, Connectivity Provisioning & Others and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.



Blockchain in Telecom Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025



Blockchain in Telecom research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



The segments and sub-section of Blockchain in Telecom market are shown below:



The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , OSS/BSS Processes, Identity Management, Payments, Smart Contracts, Connectivity Provisioning & Others



Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises & Large Enterprises



Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – AWS, Guardtime, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Blocko, Oracle & Filament



If opting for the Global version of Blockchain in Telecom Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Blockchain in Telecom market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Blockchain in Telecom near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Blockchain in Telecom market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Blockchain in Telecom market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Blockchain in Telecom market, Applications [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises & Large Enterprises], Market Segment by Types , OSS/BSS Processes, Identity Management, Payments, Smart Contracts, Connectivity Provisioning & Others;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Blockchain in Telecom Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Blockchain in Telecom Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].



