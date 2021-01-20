New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Growing support and maintenance for Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems Procedures in telecommunication companies.



Market Size – USD 47.1 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 31%, Market Trends – Escalating necessity for data protection and security



The global Blockchain In Telecom market is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The telecom service providers in their value chain entail giving the essential infrastructure for network connectivity grid for enabling voice, entertainment and information media, data transfer and further allied services. The data exchange amongst networks that require transferred data protection and security, data assessment, data integrity, and scam deterrence is predicted to fuel the progress of blockchain technology in global telecom sectors. Another factor that may act as a driver for this market is the widespread necessity for the support and maintenance provided by blockchain technology for Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems Procedures in telecommunication companies.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



North America is the key revenue generating region for blockchain in the telecom market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 31.04% during the forecast period. According to a survey by the World Economic Forum, 10% of the world GDP would be stored on blockchain by the year 2027.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Blockchain in Telecom Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Blockchain in Telecom market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Blockchain in Telecom market are listed below:



IBM (US), AWS (US), Guardtime (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Bitfury (UAE), Cegeka (Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), and Oracle (US).



Solution and Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Public Blockchain Solutions and Services



Private Blockchain Solutions and Services



Solution and Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Infrastructure



Application



Middleware



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Connectivity Facilities



OSS/BSS Procedures



Financial Transaction Management



Management of Identity



Smart Agreements



Others



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



