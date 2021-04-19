New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2021 -- The global Blockchain In Telecom market is expected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The telecom service providers in their value chain entail giving the essential infrastructure for network connectivity grid for enabling voice, entertainment and information media, data transfer and further allied services. The data exchange amongst networks that require transferred data protection and security, data assessment, data integrity, and scam deterrence is predicted to fuel the progress of blockchain technology in global telecom sectors. Another factor that may act as a driver for this market is the widespread necessity for the support and maintenance provided by blockchain technology for Operational Support Systems/Business Support Systems Procedures in telecommunication companies.



Indeterminate regulatory norms across the world pertaining to use of blockchain technology in the telecom sector has been a matter of concern among the telecom operators and also a dearth of existence of any common standards to be followed by the service providers is making the users lose faith and hence may act as a restraint for this emerging market.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: IBM (US), AWS (US), Guardtime (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Bitfury (UAE), Cegeka (Netherlands), Clear (Singapore), Reply (Italy), and Oracle (US).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Blockchain in Telecom market.



Solution and Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Public Blockchain Solutions and Services



Private Blockchain Solutions and Services



Solution and Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Infrastructure



Application



Middleware



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Connectivity Facilities



OSS/BSS Procedures



Financial Transaction Management



Management of Identity



Smart Agreements



Others



Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)



Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises



Large Enterprises



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Blockchain in Telecom market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Blockchain in Telecom market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Blockchain in Telecom Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Blockchain in Telecom Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Blockchain in Telecom Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Blockchain in Telecom Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



