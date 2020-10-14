Blockchain in Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Finextra, Deloitte, TradeIX, McKinsey, IBM

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Finextra (United Kingdom), Deloitte (United Kingdom), TradeIX, Ltd. (Ireland), Bain & Company (United States), Capco (Belgium), PYMNTS.com (United States), McKinsey (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Digital Asset Holdings (United States), Bitfury (Netherlands), Huawei (China), QBE Insurance (Australia), Atradius (Netherlands), COFACE (France), Zurich Insurance Group (Switzerland), CESCE (Spain), ICBC (China), JPMorgan Chase (United States), Mizuho Financial Group (Japan), Credit Agricole (France), HSBC (United Kingdom), BlockCypher (United States), Factom (United States), AlphaPoint (United States) and Symbiont (United States).



A blockchain is a data structure that can be used to create a digital ledger of transactions that can be distributed across a digital network using cryptography. The main advantages of blockchain technology in trade finance can be summarized inefficiency, traceability, verifiability, transparency, and security. Transactions are concluded directly between the relevant parties without intermediaries and with digitized information. Traditionally, commercial banks and credit insurers have focused their trade finance offerings primarily on a select number of large corporate clients and occasionally medium-sized companies. From today's perspective, this limited profile of viable trade finance customers means a limited customer base. Banks with an untapped customer base have great potential to increase trading volume and reduce overall costs.



The Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cross-border, Non Cross-border), Application (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Trade Type (Domestic Trade, Export Trade), Insurance Type (Credit Life Insurance, Credit Disability Insurance, Credit Unemployment Insurance)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- High Adoption due to Unbalanced Macro-Economic Factors

- Growing Demand due to Improving Sales and Accounts Receivable Support Benefits



Market Trend

- Rising Attraction towards Simplified Insurance Claiming Procedures

- Integration of Technology of Credit Insurance



Restraints

- Lack of Focus of Trade Financing For SMEs

- Insufficient Risk Valuation Capabilities



Opportunities

- Advancements in Technology

- An Upsurge in the Efficient Enhancement in Trade Finance Industry



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



