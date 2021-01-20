Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



The current market players are adopting various strategies, such as strategic alliances, to expand their regional footprint in growing economies. Key players operating in the global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance market include: Finextra, Deloitte, TradeIX, Ltd., Bain & Company, Capco, PYMNTS.com, McKinsey, IBM Corporation, Digital Asset Holdings, Bitfury, Huawei, QBE Insurance, Atradius, COFACE, Zurich Insurance Group, CESCE, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase, Mizuho Financial Group, Credit Agricole, HSBC, BlockCypher, Factom, AlphaPoint, Symbiont



Brief Overview of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance:

A blockchain is a data structure that can be used to create a digital ledger of transactions that can be distributed across a digital network using cryptography. The main advantages of blockchain technology in trade finance can be summarized inefficiency, traceability, verifiability, transparency, and security. Transactions are concluded directly between the relevant parties without intermediaries and with digitized information. Traditionally, commercial banks and credit insurers have focused their trade finance offerings primarily on a select number of large corporate clients and occasionally medium-sized companies. From today's perspective, this limited profile of viable trade finance customers means a limited customer base. Banks with an untapped customer base have great potential to increase trading volume and reduce overall costs. In addition, current trade finance solutions offer a poor customer experience with complex, mostly paper-based processes, where information is exchanged between many different parties, which requires a high degree of coordination, time, and effort.



Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Study by Type (Cross-border, Non Cross-border), Application (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Trade Type (Domestic Trade, Export Trade), Insurance Type (Credit Life Insurance, Credit Disability Insurance, Credit Unemployment Insurance)



Market Drivers

- High Adoption due to Unbalanced Macro-Economic Factors

- Growing Demand due to Improving Sales and Accounts Receivable Support Benefits

Market Trends

- Rising Attraction towards Simplified Insurance Claiming Procedures

- Integration of Technology of Credit Insurance

Market Challenges

- Limited Legal Certainty

- Operational Inefficiencies

Market Restraints

- Lack of Focus of Trade Financing For SMEs

- Insufficient Risk Valuation Capabilities



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



100+ Tables

100+ Figures

200+ Pages



The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.



A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.



