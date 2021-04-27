Blockchain in Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2025 : Deloitte, Finextra, Bitfury, Capco

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Brief Summary of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance:

A blockchain is a data structure that can be used to create a digital ledger of transactions that can be distributed across a digital network using cryptography. The main advantages of blockchain technology in trade finance can be summarized inefficiency, traceability, verifiability, transparency, and security. Transactions are concluded directly between the relevant parties without intermediaries and with digitized information. Traditionally, commercial banks and credit insurers have focused their trade finance offerings primarily on a select number of large corporate clients and occasionally medium-sized companies. From today's perspective, this limited profile of viable trade finance customers means a limited customer base. Banks with an untapped customer base have great potential to increase trading volume and reduce overall costs. In addition, current trade finance solutions offer a poor customer experience with complex, mostly paper-based processes, where information is exchanged between many different parties, which requires a high degree of coordination, time, and effort.



Market Trend:

Rising Attraction towards Simplified Insurance Claiming Procedures

Integration of Technology of Credit Insurance



Market Drivers:

High Adoption due to Unbalanced Macro-Economic Factors

Growing Demand due to Improving Sales and Accounts Receivable Support Benefits



Opportunities:

Advancements in Technology

An Upsurge in the Efficient Enhancement in Trade Finance Industry



Challenges:

Limited Legal Certainty

Operational Inefficiencies



The Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Cross-border, Non Cross-border), Application (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Trade Type (Domestic Trade, Export Trade), Insurance Type (Credit Life Insurance, Credit Disability Insurance, Credit Unemployment Insurance)



Regions Covered in the Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Blockchain In Trade Finance and Credit Insurance market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



