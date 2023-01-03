NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Blockchain Internet of Things Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Blockchain Internet of Things market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), Amazon.com, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems (United States), Ethereum Foundation (Switzerland), The Linux Foundation (United States), R3 (United States), Filament (Nevada), KrypC (India).



Definition:

Internet of Things (IoT) is reshaping the incumbent industry to smart industry featured with data-driven decisionmaking. However, intrinsic features of IoT result in a number of challenges such as decentralization, poor interoperability, privacy, and security vulnerabilities. Blockchain technology brings opportunities in addressing the challenges of IoT. By 2020, the amount of Internet of Things (IoT) devices will grow to over 20 billion. It is estimated that 4.5 billion of these devices will be implemented in Europe, of which 750 million will be in Germany. These interconnected devices will support millions of so-called digital twins with valuable data streams. Distributed ledger technology (DLT) as an umbrella technology includes Blockchains.



Market Opportunities:

Higher Adoption of Blockchain Solutions for Smart Contracts and Digital Identity



Market Trends:

Simplifying Business Processes and Affording Transparency and Immutability

Increasing Requirement of IoT Security



Market Drivers:

The Growing Focus on Operational Efficiency

High Adoption of IoT



Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness About Blockchain Technology



The Global Blockchain Internet of Things Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Smart contracts, Data security, Data communication/sharing, Asset tracking and management, Others), Offering (Hardware, Software, Infrastructure provider), End User (Energy and utility, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Building management, Healthcare, Retail, Wearable and mobile devices, Smart city, Others)



Global Blockchain Internet of Things market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



