Blockchain Interoperability Market Size Is Rising at 27.2% CAGR to Surpass US $1.0 Billion by 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2023 -- The global Blockchain Interoperability Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2023 to USD 1.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The growth of the blockchain interoperability market is driven by the demand for smooth communication and asset transfer among various blockchain networks, the increasing adoption of dApps, and the emergence of diverse blockchain ecosystems, creating a need for interoperability, enabling collaboration and access to a broader range of resources. Furthermore, regulatory compliance requirements and the desire for standardized frameworks contribute to the market's expansion.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Blockchain Interoperability Market"



205 - Tables

38 - Figures

251 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=25113202



Based on the vertical segment, the healthcare vertical is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.



The healthcare vertical experiences the highest CAGR in the blockchain interoperability market due to the need for efficient data exchange among multiple stakeholders, including hospitals, clinics, insurers, and patients. Blockchain interoperability ensures secure and standardized communication, addressing fragmented healthcare records and improving access to comprehensive patient information. With its robust security features, blockchain technology enhances data protection and compliance with regulatory guidelines. Furthermore, blockchain-enabled innovations in patient consent management, clinical trials, supply chain transparency, and fraud prevention contribute to the growth of blockchain interoperability in the healthcare industry.



By Application, dApps holds the largest market size during the forecast period.



Due to their increasing popularity and demand, dApps have a large market size in the blockchain interoperability market. As dApps become more widely used across various industries, the need for interoperability between different blockchain networks arises. Interoperability solutions allow dApps to communicate and interact with multiple blockchains, expanding their reach and usability. This cross-chain functionality enhances the user experience by enabling seamless asset transfers and data access. Moreover, the development of interoperability protocols further supports the growth of dApps in the blockchain interoperability market. Thus, dApps currently dominate the market in terms of market size among applications in the blockchain interoperability market.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=25113202



By region, the Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific region demonstrates solid technological adoption, with countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore at the forefront of blockchain research and development. Additionally, government support is crucial, as policymakers have implemented favorable regulations and initiatives to encourage blockchain adoption. The presence of significant developments, such as the Interledger Protocol (ILP) and initiatives like the Asia Pacific Blockchain Alliance (APBA) and the ASEAN Blockchain Initiative, further promote blockchain interoperability. These efforts create an environment that fosters collaboration, innovation, and shared standards. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is positioned to leverage the benefits of blockchain interoperability, driving its remarkable growth in the market. Thus, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR in the blockchain interoperability market.



Market Players:



Oracle (US), R3 (US), GAVS Technologies (US), LeewayHertz (US), Ontology (Singapore), Inery (Singapore), Fusion Foundation (Singapore), Quant Network (UK), Band Protocol (Thailand), LiquidApps (Israel), LI.FI (Germany), Biconomy (Singapore), Datachain (Japan), RioDeFi (China), Polyhedra Networks (Italy), SupraOracles (US), Orb Labs (US), and ChainPort (Israel) are the key players, and other players in the blockchain interoperability market.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=25113202



Browse Other Reports:



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/blockchain-interoperability-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/blockchain-interoperability.asp