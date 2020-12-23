New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2020 -- Reports and Data has released a new market report on the Global Blockchain Market with market data represented in the form of tables, charts, graphs & figures spread through the pages with an easy to understand analysis. Currently, the market is in its developing stage. The research report provides a complete assessment of the Market with future trends, growth factors, attentive opinions, and industry-validated market data. The research study delivers estimates for the Global Blockchain Forecast until 2026. Some of the key players covered in the study are IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Symbiont, Huawei, Blockpoint, BTL Group, Factom, and Earthport, among others.



The global Blockchain in Agriculture Market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 45.13% from USD 57.4 million in 2019 to USD 518.7 million in 2027. Blockchain technology is transforming the agriculture and food segments by boosting the decision-making abilities of associations. Based on the FAO report, every year, about one-third of the food generated globally is wasted, which calls for a need to estimate and manage the actual supply and demand of food products so that these products reach the needy. These issues can be quickly and efficiently blocked by effectively using the blockchain network.



The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is supposed to witness growth in the market with emerging countries like China, Japan, and India that are investing in technology hugely coupled with the presence of several manufacturing enterprises which are further expected to expand the market growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global blockchain market on the basis of provider, application, organization size, vertical, and region:



Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Payments

Exchanges

Smart Contracts

Documentation

Digital Identity

Supply Chain Management

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Government

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare

BFSI

Real Estate

Retail and Ecommerce

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others



Key highlights of the report:



To comprehend the Global Blockchain market dynamics, the report studies and analyzes major global regions. Reports and Data also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



In order to get an extensive view of the market size, the competitive landscape is mentioned in the report, i.e., Revenue, Revenue Market Share and further, a qualitative analysis is carried out towards the market concentration rate, product/service differences, new market entrants and the upcoming technological trends in future.



Competitive Analysis:



The major players in the market are focusing on innovation in production technologies to improve the efficiency and shelf life of the product. Company profile and other includes their basic information like the legal name, website, headquarters, market position, historical background, and their top 5 closest competitors by Market capitalization or revenue along with the contact information. Each player's revenue figures, growth rate, and gross profit margin is provided in easy to understand way for the past five years. The report also sheds light on recent developments like mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, or any product launches.



Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:



Blockchain Manufacturers

Blockchain Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Blockchain Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Players

Downstream Vendors



