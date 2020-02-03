Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market 2020: Global in-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2026

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- This report focuses on the Global Blockchain Supply Chain Finance Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Blockchain Supply Chain Finance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Blockchain Supply Chain Finance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



