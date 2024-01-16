Blockchain Supply Chain Market May Set Massive Growth by 2030

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2024 -- The Latest research coverage on Blockchain Supply Chain Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.



Major & Emerging Players in Blockchain Supply Chain Market:-

IBM (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Infosys Limited (India), SAP SE (Germany), Oracle Corporation (United States), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (United States), Huawei Cloud (China), OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt Ltd. (United States), TIBCO Software Inc. (United States), LeewayHertz (United States), Omnichain (United States), Peer Ledger Inc. (Canada), Applied Blockchain Ltd. (United Kingdom)



The Blockchain Supply Chain Market Study by AMA Research gives an essential tool and source to Industry stakeholders to figure out the market and other fundamental technicalities, covering growth, opportunities, competitive scenarios, and key trends in the Blockchain Supply Chain market.



Blockchain supply chain helps in record keeping and makes provenance tracking easy as the product information can be accessed by the embedded sensors and RFID tags. The technology helps in finding the history of a product right from its origin to where it is at the present time. With the increasing popularity of blockchain technology seems like an apt solution for supply chain management in various industries but many are lacking the awareness of its utilization. The supply chain is the one of the most popular industries where the use of blockchain technology can make a big difference. A single shipment of goods can have at least 20-25 people or organizations in the process which can lead to approx 200 interactions between them, which is actually a very lengthy process. Moreover, this type of tracking can be used to detect the frauds, process easy payment and perform various functions at any part of the supply chain.



On 7th August 2019, IBM announced a blockchain-based supply chain verification network, called 'Trust Your Supplier" designed to eliminate manual time-consuming processes and help reduce the risk of fraud and errors creating frictionless connectivity across supply chains.



On 16th October 2019, IBM announced the acquisition of Red Hat to work to improve and strengthen its new blockchain supply chain product. IBM has already used Red Hat's strength in the sterling supply chain to suit its new blockchain supply chain solution. Given the potential of blockchain in supply chain management, the industry views new solutions in this field with considerable interest. If such a new solution includes features as a result of the collaboration between IBM and Red Hat, then it's sure to make businesses sit up and notice.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Payment Settlement, Goods and Distribution Tracking, Smart Contracts, Counterfeit Detection, Risk Compliance Management, Inventory Monitoring, Others), Components (Solution, Platform, Services), End Use Industry (Retail Industry, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Logistics Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Others)



Market Trends:

The Expanding Capabilities of Blockchain Supply Chain Empowering Shippers with an Incorruptible Resource

Rapidly Growing Demand for Blockchain Technology in Supply Chain for Faster Payment Processing



Opportunities:

Surging Adoption of Blockchain Technology by All Companies and Industries Across the Developing Nations

The Elimination of Middlemen and Growing Automation with the Help of Blockchain in Supply Chain



Market Drivers:

The need for increased transparency and trust of the participatory supply chain users after registering and documenting a product's process across the supply chain nodes. There is a need to have a trusted third party for proper operation and management of supply chain which can provide scalability, increased innovations by allowing the dynamics of blockchain network as enablers of instant payments, smart contracts, low transaction fees, etc.



Challenges:

Less Awareness Regarding Blockchain Technology in Many Industries.

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals in Blockchain Supply Chain Might Hinder the Growth.



